PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the southwestern Russian Chechen Republic has resulted in bloated unemployment and dwindled retail trade, regional head Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday.

"The pandemic has undoubtedly had a negative impact on the region's economy. The unemployment increased by 17 percentage points to 25 percent. The volume of services and retail trade decreased," Kadyrov said on his VK page.

At the same time, according to the Chechen leader, the republic increased the agricultural and industrial output, as well as the volume of construction works.

Kadyrov said over 30 economic facilities of the Federal and regional level were mobilized to support the Chechen population throughout the crisis, reaching 20,000 families and 7,000 companies with a total of more than 11,200 employees.

Chechnya is one of Russia's regions that are least affected by the infection. As of Friday, the Chechen statistics include 2,290 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 39 fatalities.

In all of Russia, the cumulative number of cases has surpassed 1 million, including 17,649 related deaths.