Unemployment in virus-hit Brazil reaches 13.3%, worst in 3 years: official

Virus-hit Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 13.3 percent in the April-June quarter, its highest in three years, according to official figures released Thursday that show 8.9 million jobs lost during the period due to the pandemic

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Virus-hit Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 13.3 percent in the April-June quarter, its highest in three years, according to official figures released Thursday that show 8.9 million jobs lost during the period due to the pandemic.

The figure represents a rise of 1.1 percentage points over the previous quarter, and is the highest since the March-May 2017 quarter, when it was also 13.3 percent, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).