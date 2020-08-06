UrduPoint.com
Unemployment In Virus-hit Brazil Reaches 13.3%, Worst In 3 Years: Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:28 PM

Virus-hit Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 13.3 percent in the April-June quarter, its highest in three years, according to official figures released Thursday that show 8.9 million jobs lost during the period due to the pandemic

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Virus-hit Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 13.3 percent in the April-June quarter, its highest in three years, according to official figures released Thursday that show 8.9 million jobs lost during the period due to the pandemic.

The figure represents a rise of 1.1 percentage points over the previous quarter, and is the highest since the March-May 2017 quarter, when it was also 13.3 percent, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

More Stories From World

