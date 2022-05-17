Unemployment Level in Russia to Increase to 6.7% in 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 10:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The level of unemployment in Russia is expected to increase from last year's 4.8% to 6.7% in 2022, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Economic Development told reporters on Tuesday.
The ministry expects the unemployment level to decrease to 6.6% in 2023, 5.4% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025.