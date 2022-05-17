UrduPoint.com

Unemployment Level In Russia To Increase To 6.7% In 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Unemployment Level in Russia to Increase to 6.7% in 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

The level of unemployment in Russia is expected to increase from last year's 4.8% to 6.7% in 2022, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Economic Development told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The level of unemployment in Russia is expected to increase from last year's 4.8% to 6.7% in 2022, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Economic Development told reporters on Tuesday.

The ministry expects the unemployment level to decrease to 6.6% in 2023, 5.4% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

US Treasury Issues License Authorizing Chevron to ..

US Treasury Issues License Authorizing Chevron to Negotiate Future Activities in ..

38 seconds ago
 Punjab govt decides to cancel land acquisition of ..

Punjab govt decides to cancel land acquisition of 6500 kanal to Namal University ..

40 seconds ago
 Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Re ..

Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Governor

41 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Azov Militants Unconditionally Surrender ..

Ukraine's Azov Militants Unconditionally Surrender at Azovstal in Mariupol - Pol ..

43 seconds ago
 Dollar Expected to Trade for 76 Rubles by Year-End ..

Dollar Expected to Trade for 76 Rubles by Year-End - Russian Economic Developmen ..

7 minutes ago
 US Could Address Exploitation of Internet by Terro ..

US Could Address Exploitation of Internet by Terrorists Following Buffalo Shooti ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.