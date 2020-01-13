UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unemployment Rate Among S. Korean Young Adults Highest Among Developed Countries - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:49 PM

Unemployment Rate Among S. Korean Young Adults Highest Among Developed Countries - Reports

The employment rate among South Koreans aged 25-29 is the highest among other member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, with 21.6 percent of people within this demographic reported to have been unemployed in 2018, the Yonhap news agency revealed on Monday, citing a report by the Bank of Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The employment rate among South Koreans aged 25-29 is the highest among other member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, with 21.6 percent of people within this demographic reported to have been unemployed in 2018, the Yonhap news agency revealed on Monday, citing a report by the Bank of Korea.

According to the agency, this was the seventh consecutive year where South Korea ranked highest in terms of late-twenties unemployment, but countries like Austria, Switzerland, Finland, France and Turkey had also faced rising unemployment among their own 25-29-year-olds over this time.

The agency further reported that the global economic slowdown affected younger aspiring workers in South Korea, in particular, because the high starting salaries make potential employers reluctant to hire new people a starting salary in South Korea is comparatively higher than that of other countries.

According to government data, in November 2019, about 27.5 million people were unemployed in South Korea, a rate of 3.1 percent. Among those aged 15-29, 7 percent were jobless that month, 0.9 points lower than during the same period of the previous year.

Related Topics

Turkey France Bank Same Austria South Korea Switzerland Finland November 2018 2019 Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

21 minutes ago

Norwich sign Hoffenheim midfielder Rupp

7 minutes ago

Moroccan giants Wydad cut ties with Serbian coach

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

51 minutes ago

Govt working on ML-1 project, economic zones for c ..

7 minutes ago

Quick US-Led Coalition Exit From Iraq Could Bring ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.