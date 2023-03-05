UrduPoint.com

Unemployment Rate In China To Stand At 5.5% In 2023 - Official Forecast

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2023 | 06:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) The registered unemployment rate in China in 2023 will be about 5.5%, according to the country's social and economic development plan released on Sunday.

The document, published at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), says that the government's work goals will include achieving an unemployment rate of 5.

5% this year by creating about 12 million new jobs.

Last year, about 12.06 million new jobs were created in China, which was higher than the target goal of 11 million jobs.

