Unemployment Rate in China to Stand at About 5.5% in 2021 - Official Forecast

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The urban unemployment rate in China will amount to around 5.5 percent in 2021, an official forecast published on Friday said.

"The main projected targets for development this year are as follows: ...

a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent," the report on the work of the government prepared by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress said.

The official unemployment rate in China reached 5.6 percent last year.