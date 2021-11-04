Unemployment rate in Philippines rises to 8.9 pct in September

Around 4.25 million Filipinos were out of work in September, up from the 3.88 million reported in August, according to a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) survey released on Thursday

MANILA, Nov. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 4.25 million Filipinos were out of work in September, up from the 3.88 million reported in August, according to a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) survey released on Thursday.

In an online briefing, PSA head Dennis Mapa said the unemployment rate at 8.9 percent in September was the highest since January this year.

The National Economic and Development Authority said the country's unemployment rose in September due to stringent COVID-19 quarantine restrictions and the impact of weather disturbances on agriculture.

The country's labor force participation rate also marginally declined from 63.6 percent to 63.3 percent in the same period.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said the higher unemployment rate and the lower labor force participation rate led to a net employment loss of 642,000.

"The biggest driver of the net employment loss during the period was agriculture," Chua said in a statement, adding that a typhoon has affected some 30,000 hectares of agricultural land on the main Luzon island and the central Philippines, contributing to around 900,000 employment loss in the sector.

Overall, Chua said the economy has generated 1.1 million employment above the pre-pandemic level. "This signals the Philippines' continuing recovery. We look forward to the expansion of the alert level and granular lockdown system to the whole country to recover more jobs and livelihoods," Chua added.

Chua said "better labor outcomes" are expected in October when the country sees the full impact of the implementation of granular lockdowns in Metro Manila.

The Philippines implemented the so-called granular lockdowns to soften the impact of restrictions on the economy. It means that people's mobility restrictions are imposed only in communities or areas with COVID-19 clusters instead of the whole region to allow economic activities.