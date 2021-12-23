Unemployment Rate in Russia Falls Below Pre-Pandemic Level of 4.3-4.4% - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The unemployment rate in Russia has fallen below the pre-pandemic level of 4.3% but it may increase to 4.4% by year-end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Pre-pandemic level was 4.6-4.7%, and now it is 4.3%, but it may raise a bit by year-end and reach 4.4%," Putin said at his annual press conference.