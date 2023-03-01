Unemployment Rate in Russia in January Fell to New All-Time Low of 3.6% - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The unemployment rate in Russia in January 2023 fell to a new all-time low of 3.6% from 3.7% in December, Rosstat said.

Unemployment in Russia last year updated historical lows five times.

"In January 2023, 2.

7 million people aged 15 and over were classified as unemployed (in accordance with the methodology of the International Labor Organization). The unemployment rate of the population aged 15 and over in January 2023 was 3.6% (without exception of seasonal factor)," the document says.

In December, the total number of unemployed people was 2.775 million, in January it was 2.734 million.