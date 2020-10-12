UrduPoint.com
Unemployment Rate Stands At 13.4% In July: Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:24 PM

Unemployment rate stands at 13.4% in July: Turkey

Turkey's unemployment rate was 13.4% with 0.5 percentage point decrease in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Monday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkey's unemployment rate was 13.4% with 0.5 percentage point decrease in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Monday.

The number of unemployed age 15 and over decreased 369,000 to 4.22 million as of July compared to July 2019, according to the institute.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also fell 0.6 percentage point to 15.9%, year-on-year in July.

The youth unemployment rate between aged 15-24 years realized as 25.9% with 1.2 percentage points decrease, it added.

In June, the country's unemployment rate was 13.4%, with 4.1 million unemployed people aged 15 and above.

