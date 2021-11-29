UrduPoint.com

Unequal Vaccine Distribution To Lead To Emergence Of New Coronavirus Variants - Tedros

Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Unequal Vaccine Distribution to Lead to Emergence of New Coronavirus Variants - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will lead to the emergence of new coronavirus variants, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"More than 80% of the world's vaccines have gone to the G20 countries, low-income countries most of them in Africa have received just 06,% of all vaccines. We understand and support every government responsibility to protect its own people but vaccines equity is not charity, it is in every country's best interest, no country can vaccinate its way out of the pandemic alone. The longer vaccine inequity persists the more opportunity this virus has to spread and evolve in ways we can't predict nor prevent," Tedros told the WHO special assembly.

