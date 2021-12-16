UrduPoint.com

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:45 AM

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

The annual Hindu festival of Durga Puja has been included on the representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The annual Hindu festival of Durga Puja has been included on the representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday.

Most well-known celebrations of Durga Puja take place in September or October in the city of Kolkata.

"Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the Intangible Heritage list. Congratulations India," UNESCO said on Twitter.

The 16th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage has also examined and added 30 nominations from around the world, including Arabic calligraphy, the Congolese rumba, Malagasy oratorical art and other authentic folk practices.

Durga Puja is a ten-day festival dedicated to worship of the Hindu mother goddess Durga. The festival combines large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas and traditional drumming and reverence of the goddess.

Intangible cultural heritage, recognized by UNESCO as the non-material intellectual wealth of humanity, incorporates around 500 cultural elements including national and ethnic customs, folklore, beliefs, language and arts.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Twitter Kolkata September October From Arab

Recent Stories

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

9 minutes ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

40 minutes ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

9 minutes ago
 Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violatin ..

Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights ..

9 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises ..

Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises to 75 - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Unnerved opposition parties leveling baseless rigg ..

Unnerved opposition parties leveling baseless rigging allegations: Barrister Sai ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.