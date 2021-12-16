UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

The annual Hindu festival of Durga Puja has been included on the representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday

Most well-known celebrations of Durga Puja take place in September or October in the city of Kolkata.

"Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the Intangible Heritage list. Congratulations India," UNESCO said on Twitter.

The 16th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage has also examined and added 30 nominations from around the world, including Arabic calligraphy, the Congolese rumba, Malagasy oratorical art and other authentic folk practices.

Durga Puja is a ten-day festival dedicated to worship of the Hindu mother goddess Durga. The festival combines large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas and traditional drumming and reverence of the goddess.

Intangible cultural heritage, recognized by UNESCO as the non-material intellectual wealth of humanity, incorporates around 500 cultural elements including national and ethnic customs, folklore, beliefs, language and arts.