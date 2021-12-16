UrduPoint.com

UNESCO Adds Uzbek Art Of Bakhshi To Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:41 PM

UNESCO Adds Uzbek Art of Bakhshi to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Bakhshi, a traditional epic poetry performance art of Uzbekistan, has been included on the UNESCO representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the Uzbek Ministry of Tourism and Sports said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Bakhshi, a traditional epic poetry performance art of Uzbekistan, has been included on the UNESCO representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the Uzbek Ministry of Tourism and sports said on Thursday.

"Art of Bakhshi was included in the representative list... as an element of the intangible cultural heritage of Uzbekistan," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the 16th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage endorsed the inclusion of Bakhshi art "by acclamation" facing no objection. In the near future, Uzbekistan is planning to introduce Uzbek ceramic school and several multinational nominations to the list, the ministry added.

Bakhshi is the performance of centuries-old poems with the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments. In 2018, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on the organization of the Bakhshi International Art Festival. The first festival was held in the city of Termez in April 2019, the second in the city of Nukus that September.

Bakhshi has become the sixth Uzbek cultural element incorporated in the intangible heritage list, alongside the rice-based dish plov, the cultural space of the Baysun district, the folk chants Katta Ashula, Askia improvisational dialogues, and the Lazgi traditional dance.

Related Topics

Sports Nukus Uzbekistan April September 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovatio ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovation in sustainable development a ..

11 minutes ago
 AQU celebrates the World Arabic Language Day

AQU celebrates the World Arabic Language Day

11 minutes ago
 Two children die in Guinea after sexual assaults: ..

Two children die in Guinea after sexual assaults: rights groups

29 seconds ago
 UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s ..

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s note

41 minutes ago
 Switzerland Ready to Host Russia-US-Europe Securit ..

Switzerland Ready to Host Russia-US-Europe Security Talks - Foreign Ministry

32 seconds ago
 Switzerland Fines Citizen for Spying on German Off ..

Switzerland Fines Citizen for Spying on German Official - Reports

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.