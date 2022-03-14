UrduPoint.com

UNESCO Announces '2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 10:10 PM

UNESCO announces '2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant'

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has announced `2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant' to mobilize young researchers for study of the Silk Roads shared heritage

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has announced `2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant' to mobilize young researchers for study of the Silk Roads shared heritage.

The UNESCO Silk Roads Youth Research Grant was first launched in 2021 and is organized within the UNESCO Silk Roads Programme with the support of the National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO, in the context of UNESCO Social and Human Sciences Programme. According to the UNESCO, the research is needed to address specific issues relating to the shared heritage and plural identities developed along the Silk Roads, its internal diversity and its potential in contemporary societies for creativity, intercultural dialogue, social cohesion, regional and international cooperation and ultimately sustainable peace and development. Postgraduate researchers, aged 35 and younger at the time of application, are eligible to apply for the grant.

The proposed research may be carried out by an individual researcher or may be part of the research of a group or collaborative project. Twelve grants of USD 10,000 will be awarded per research project while the deadline for submitting the proposals is May 31.

The proposed research may cover one or several themes associated with the Silk Roads shared heritage including, but not limited to Science, Technology and Traditional Knowhow, Religion and Spirituality, Language and Literature, Arts and Music,Traditional sports and Games, Economy and Trade and The Legacy of the Silk Roads and Contemporary Issues.The proposals required to be submitted in English and sent to:silkroadsgrant@unesco.org will be evaluated by a scientific panel comprised of renowned international academics. The list of grant awardees will be announced at the end of September 2022.

Related Topics

Technology Sports United Nations Music China Young May September

Recent Stories

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 3% in 8 ..

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 3% in 8 months

17 seconds ago
 UN agencies call for halting attacks on health car ..

UN agencies call for halting attacks on health care in war-hit Ukraine

20 seconds ago
 PM's popularity increased manifolded in last 2 wee ..

PM's popularity increased manifolded in last 2 weeks: Hammad Azhar

21 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks drop more than 5% in tech sector ..

Hong Kong stocks drop more than 5% in tech sector rout

26 seconds ago
 Father and daughter get PhD degrees in same convoc ..

Father and daughter get PhD degrees in same convocation

8 minutes ago
 35 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in DGK

35 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in DGK

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>