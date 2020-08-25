UrduPoint.com
UNESCO Boss To Go To Beirut On Wednesday To Address Education Needs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The chief of the UN's education, science and culture agency UNESCO will travel to the Lebanese capital on Wednesday to fine-tune the global response to a blast that shut some 160 schools in the city.

"UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay will travel to Lebanon on Wednesday, 26 August 2020, for a two-day official visit," her press office said.

Azoulay will meet with officials and the public and visit the schools and historical buildings that were badly damaged when the explosion tore through much of the city on August 4.

"I will ensure that education and culture are a central part of reconstruction efforts, and that special attention is given to the most vulnerable," she was quoted as saying ahead of the trip.

The forced closure of many public and private schools in the city could deprive over 85,000 students of the right to education, UNESCO said. The agency is also in charge of efforts to save some 640 historic buildings, of which 60 are at risk of collapse.

