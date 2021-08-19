PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Thursday advised the protection of Afghanistan's diverse heritage and demanded that artists be guaranteed a safe working space.

"[Azoulay] calls for the preservation of Afghanistan's cultural heritage in its diversity, in full respect of international law, and for taking all necessary precautions to spare and protect cultural heritage from damage and looting," UNESCO said.

The UN cultural agency said it is closely following the situation on the ground after the Taliban (banned in Russia) took control of the country, which boasts a rich pre-Islamic past.

The last time the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 1996, it infamously blew up two ancient Buddha sculptures in the Bamiyan Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage site.