UNESCO Calls For Respecting Right On Education In Afghanistan After Fall Of Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 04:00 AM

UNESCO Calls for Respecting Right on Education in Afghanistan After Fall of Kabul

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has called for the full respect of the right on education in Afghanistan following the seizure of Kabul by the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia).

"The enormous progress made in the country including in education must not be lost. Education must continue for girls and women. The future of Afghanistan depends on them," Azoulay said on late Wednesday, as quoted by a communiqué published by UNESCO.

UNESCO vows to continue efforts to support all Afghans in providing them with access to education.

"UNESCO calls on all to guarantee the right to education without any discrimination.

Students, teachers and education personnel must have access to safe educational environments, including girls and women, who have to continue learning and teaching without any restrictions," the organization added.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital. The Taliban, which are controlling almost the whole of Afghanistan, are imposing Sharia law in the seized areas.

