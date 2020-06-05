UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNESCO Chief Condemns Killing Of Ruptly Journalist Al-Quaiti In Yemen - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

UNESCO Chief Condemns Killing of Ruptly Journalist Al-Quaiti in Yemen - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Thursday condemned the killing of Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaiti in Yemen.

"I condemn the murder of Nabil Hassan Al-Quaiti," Azoulay said in a statement.

"I call on all parties to respect their obligation under the Geneva Conventions to protect journalists."

Al-Quaiti was shot dead on June 2 near his house in Aden, Yemen.

Related Topics

Dead Murder United Nations Yemen Geneva Aden June All

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

1 minute ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

1 minute ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

1 hour ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.