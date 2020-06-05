UNESCO Chief Condemns Killing Of Ruptly Journalist Al-Quaiti In Yemen - Statement
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Thursday condemned the killing of Ruptly stringer Nabil Hasan al-Quaiti in Yemen.
"I condemn the murder of Nabil Hassan Al-Quaiti," Azoulay said in a statement.
"I call on all parties to respect their obligation under the Geneva Conventions to protect journalists."
Al-Quaiti was shot dead on June 2 near his house in Aden, Yemen.