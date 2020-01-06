UNESCO Chief, Iranian Envoy Discuss Middle East Crisis Amid Threats to Heritage Sites

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay met on Monday with Iran's envoy to the organization, Ahmad Jalali, to discuss escalating tensions in the middle East after the killing of Iranian top military commander Qassem Soleimani and amid US President Donald Trump's threats to strike at Iranian heritage sites, the organization said in a statement on Monday.

"The Director-General recalled the provisions of the 1954 Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, two legal instruments that have been ratified by both the United States and Iran," the statement says.

They recalled that according to the 1972 Convention, each of the states supporting it "undertakes not to take any deliberate measures which might damage directly or indirectly the cultural and natural heritage [...] situated on the territory of other States Parties to this Convention."

Azoulay also recalled the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 2347 unanimously adopted in 2017, which condemns acts of destruction of cultural heritage, UNESCO added.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that the US had identified 52 targets that would be struck if Iran attacks US individuals or assets, including cultural heritage sites.

This statement has already raised concern among a number of politicians and experts who have indicated that international law prohibits striking at such sites. In response, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that each target would be "lawful". Later, Trump repeated his threat to strike at Iran's cultural sites in the event of an attack by Tehran.

Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed on January 3 in a US drone strike near the Baghdad airport. Washington believes that Soleimani and Muhandis were behind the December 31, 2019, attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad. The killing of Soleimani and the Iraqi commander has triggered an increase in the regional tensions, with the Iraqi parliament voting to terminate cooperation with the US-led international coalition and urging the government to put an end to foreign military presence in the country. Tehran has pledged to revenge Soleimani's assassination.