UNESCO Chief Wants To Send Mission To Karabakh To Help Protect Cultural Heritage Sites

Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:36 AM

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay has suggested sending the organization's mission to Karabakh to help protect the cultural landmarks there, the press release of UNESCO said Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay has suggested sending the organization's mission to Karabakh to help protect the cultural landmarks there, the press release of UNESCO said Friday.

Azoulay has met with representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, which earlier this month agreed to a ceasefire after weeks of military activities in the Karabakh region.

"During these meetings, the Director-General formally proposed the technical support of UNESCO, who have been unable to visit these zones to date despite past attempts, and who could, with the agreement of all concerned parties, carry out a preliminary field mission, in order to draw up an inventory of the most significant cultural assets, as a prerequisite for effective protection of the region's heritage," the press release said.

UNESCO has launched consultations with the co-chairs of the Minsk Group within the OSCE, which has been working on the settlement of the decades-long conflict over Karabakh. The co-chairs include France, Russia, and the United States.

