UNESCO Condemns Killing of Ria Novosti Correspondent, Calls for Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) � UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Monday condemned killing of Rostislav Zhuravlev, a RIA Novosti war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday.

"I deplore the death of Rostislav Zhuravlev and call for an investigation into the circumstances.

Journalists serve a critical role in informing the world about conflict situations and must be protected. I reiterate my call for the observance of international humanitarian law, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in situations of conflict," Azoulay said in a statement.