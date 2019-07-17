(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization condemns the recent killing of a photojournalist in Syria 's Idlib , UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a press release on Wednesday.

Amjad Hassan Bakir, a freelance journalist embedded with the Free Idlib Army, died on June 18 when a missile hit the vehicle in which he was riding.

"I condemn the killing of Amjad Hassan Bakir," Azoulay said. "It is essential that journalists be able to carry out their work even in conflict situations when the information they provide can be vital.

"

Scores of various armed groups, including the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (banned in Russia), are currently operating in Idlib. There are reportedly 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, in the region.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.