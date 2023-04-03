UrduPoint.com

UNESCO Director-General Arrives In Kiev On Official Visit - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 01:20 PM

UNESCO Director-General Arrives in Kiev on Official Visit - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), arrived on an official visit in Kiev on Monday to discuss pressing issues of culture, education, science and sport with the Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said.

"As a President of @ukr_nat (Ukraine's National Commission for UNESCO) honored to welcome in #Kyiv @AAzoulay. The visit of @UNESCO DG to #Ukraine is a huge sign of support for our efforts to protect & restore spheres of culture, education, science, youth, sport & media in (Ukraine). These issues are on today's agenda," Dzhaparova wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Azoulay is scheduled to visit the Ukrainian city of Odesa, recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, media reported last week.

Kiev submitted the nomination of Odesa's historic center for the World Heritage List in August 2022, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the submission official in October. In January, UNESCO granted Kiev's request to include the historic center of the city of Odesa in the List of World Heritage and the World Heritage in Danger List. The measure provided the Ukrainian authorities with the right to apply for international technical and financial support to protect the facility and restore it. Russia condemned the decision as politically biased.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Education Russia Twitter Visit Kiev January August October Media

Recent Stories

Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

52 minutes ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

1 hour ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

2 hours ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.