UNESCO Director Regrets Turkey's Decision To Change Status Of Hagia Sophia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay finds regretful Turkey's decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul and convert it into a mosque, made in absence of dialogue, UNESCO said on Friday.

"UNESCO director-general deeply regrets the Turkish authorities' decision, made without any preliminary dialogue, to change the status of Hagia Sophia," UNESCO said in a communique.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey's highest administrative court annulled the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, meaning it can now be used as a mosque. A presidential decree was also signed, opening the mosque for Muslim prayers.

Hagia Sophia has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

