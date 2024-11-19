UNESCO 'enhanced Protection' For 34 Lebanon Heritage Sites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Dozens of heritage sites in Lebanon were granted "provisional enhanced protection" by UNESCO on Monday, offering a hi gher level of legal shielding as fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah.
The 34 cultural properties affected "now benefit from the highest level of immunity against attack and use for military purposes", the United Nations cultural body said in a statement.
Several Israeli strikes in recent weeks on Baalbek in the east and Tyre in the south -- hit close to ancient Roman ruins designated as World Heritage sites.
UNESCO said the decision "helps send a signal to the entire international community of the urgent need to protect these sites".
"Non-compliance with these clauses would constitute 'serious violations' of the 1954 Hague Convention and... potential grounds for prosecution," it added.
UNESCO's move followed an appeal Sunday by hundreds of cultural professionals, including archaeologists and academics, to activate the enhanced protection.
Baalbek and Tyre "will receive technical and financial assistance from UNESCO to reinforce their legal protections, improve risk anticipation and management measures, and provide further training for site managers", the body said.
Recent Stories
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
Police handed over missing children to parents
CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off
More Stories From World
-
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war45 minutes ago
-
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority1 hour ago
-
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet2 hours ago
-
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'2 hours ago
-
Russia kills 3 in Donetsk as Zelensky visits frontline2 hours ago
-
UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate action2 hours ago
-
Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks2 hours ago
-
Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance4 hours ago
-
'No plan B' to aid Palestinian refugees: UNRWA chief4 hours ago
-
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'6 hours ago
-
COP29 negotiations' achievements so far encouraging but parties must speed up pace: Babayev6 hours ago