UNESCO 'enhanced Protection' For 34 Lebanon Heritage Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Dozens of heritage sites in Lebanon were granted "provisional enhanced protection" by UNESCO on Monday, offering a hi gher level of legal shielding as fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah.

The 34 cultural properties affected "now benefit from the highest level of immunity against attack and use for military purposes", the United Nations cultural body said in a statement.

Several Israeli strikes in recent weeks on Baalbek in the east and Tyre in the south -- hit close to ancient Roman ruins designated as World Heritage sites.

UNESCO said the decision "helps send a signal to the entire international community of the urgent need to protect these sites".

"Non-compliance with these clauses would constitute 'serious violations' of the 1954 Hague Convention and... potential grounds for prosecution," it added.

UNESCO's move followed an appeal Sunday by hundreds of cultural professionals, including archaeologists and academics, to activate the enhanced protection.

Baalbek and Tyre "will receive technical and financial assistance from UNESCO to reinforce their legal protections, improve risk anticipation and management measures, and provide further training for site managers", the body said.

