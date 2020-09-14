UNESCO Finds Drastic Increase in Violence Against Press Amid Global Protests - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The United Nations Educations, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in a new report said it has found that there has been a drastic increase in violence against journalists covering protests around the world this year.

"Drawing on credible documentation from partners, UNESCO Field Offices and Member States, and triangulation of press reports, this report identifies 125 instances of attacks on or arrests of journalists covering protests in 65 countries between 1 January 2015 and 30 June 2020," the report said on Wednesday. "Among these, 15 took place in 2015; 16 in 2016; 21 in 2017; 20 in 2018; 32 in 2019; and 21 in the first half of 2020 alone, clearly indicating an upward trend in the number of attacks faced by journalists when covering protests.

At least ten journalists have been killed since 2015 while covering protests and violence against the press has occurred in at least 65 countries, the report said.

The report also found that most violence against the press is done by government security forces, but sometimes conducted by protesters as well. The report said that 82 percent of attacks against the press in the United States between May 26 and June 3 were allegedly committed by law enforcement agents.

Tactics used against journalists have violated international laws and norms agreed to under multilateral institutions, the report said.