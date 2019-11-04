UNESCO-Listed Church in Southwestern France Rammed by Burglars' Vehicle - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Unidentified people rammed with a car the UNESCO-listed St. Mary's Church in the southwestern French town of Oloron-Sainte-Marie and robbed the cathedral, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Unidentified people rammed with a car the UNESCO-listed St. Mary 's Church in the southwestern French town of Oloron-Sainte-Marie and robbed the cathedral , local media reported on Monday.

The robbers rammed a Medieval door of the church with the car and after that cut the lattice to enter the building, the Republique des Pyrenees newspaper reported.

The burglars stole a number of antiquities, particularly, belongings of former bishops of Oloron. Some other antiquities were found broken.

The car, which was used as a ram, was found at the site of the incident. Police are currently searching for the burglars.

The St. Mary's Church, which was constructed in the 12-14th centuries, is a mixture of two architectural styles: the Roman and the Gothic ones. The cathedral that was used as the seat of the Bishopric of Oloron was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1998.