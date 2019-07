UNESCO's World Heritage Committee voted in Baku on Friday to list the sprawling Mesopotamian metropolis of Babylon as a World Heritage Site after three decades of lobbying efforts by Iraq

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :UNESCO's World Heritage Committee voted in Baku on Friday to list the sprawling Mesopotamian metropolis of Babylon as a World Heritage Site after three decades of lobbying efforts by Iraq

Straddling Iraq's Euphrates River about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Baghdad, the city was the centre of the ancient Babylonian empire more than 4,000 years ago.