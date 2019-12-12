UrduPoint.com
UNESCO Puts Alpinism, Dominican Bachata On Intangible Heritage List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has added five elements, including alpinism and Dominican dance Bachata, to the list of the intangible heritage of humanity, the organization said in a press release.

The committee's 14th session is being held in Bogota through Saturday.

"The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage meeting in the Colombian capital on Wednesday afternoon added five more elements to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," UNESCO said, adding that the work would continue on Thursday.

Apart from alpinism and bachata, included in the list is the colorful Ethiopian Epiphany festival, the traditional skills of crafting and playing the Dotar � an Iranian folk instrument � and the making processes of the artisanal Talavera in Mexico and ceramics in Spain.

As of now, the list comprises 527 elements corresponding to 126 countries across the globe and seeks to enhance the awareness of the traditional practices and cultural knowledge of various communities.

