UNESCO Ready To Help Japan In Shurijo Castle Reconstruction After Fire - Reports

Fri 01st November 2019

UNESCO World Heritage Center director Mechtild Rossler said in an interview with the NHK broadcaster on Friday that the organization was ready to support the reconstruction of the Shurijo Castle, a historical site located in Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture that was damaged by a massive fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) UNESCO World Heritage Center director Mechtild Rossler said in an interview with the NHK broadcaster on Friday that the organization was ready to support the reconstruction of the Shurijo Castle, a historical site located in Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture that was damaged by a massive fire.

On Thursday, a major blaze broke out at the castle, which is located in the city of Naha, and local police and fire officials have begun an investigation into the matter, media reported earlier in the day.

Rossler acknowledged the country's loss, saying that the UNESCO World Heritage landmark represented Japan and the people of Okinawa, and added that she was ready to send experts once there was a request from the Japanese government, the media outlet reported on Friday.

UNESCO officials are expected to meet with the country's authorities next week, NHK reported.

The castle is part of a complex of monuments and buildings that represent the history of the Kingdom of Ryukyu, which existed on the Ryukyu Islands between the 15th-19th century.

The popular tourist site was included on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2000.

