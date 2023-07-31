UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage in Danger List

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommended on Monday that the Italian city of Venice be added to its list of world heritage in danger due to insufficient measures taken to combat the deterioration of the city's historic buildings amid mass tourism

"The effects of the continuing deterioration due to human intervention, including continuing development, the impacts of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes to the outstanding universal value of the property," the organization said in a press release, as quoted by the Guardian.

The recommendation will be reviewed at the World Heritage Committee's next session in September in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh.

At present, 55 heritage sites throughout the world are included in the UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger.

The UNESCO's World Heritage Convention concerning the protection of the world cultural and natural heritage and the composition of the list of World Heritage Sites came into force on December 17, 1975. Based on this document, the practice of preserving and popularizing cultural and natural heritage sites began internationally.