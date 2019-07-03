UNESCO Removes Bethlehem Church of Nativity From List of Endangered Sites - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has removed Bethlehem 's Church of the Nativity from its list of the historical sites under threat, UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO decided to remove the birth place of Jesus - the Church of the Nativity and the pilgrimage route in Bethlehem from the list of World Heritage Sites in danger," Dujarric said.

Dujarric said the UNESCO committee said the decision was due to the high quality of work carried out in the Nativity Church.

The UNESCO committee has been meeting in Baku since June 30, he added.