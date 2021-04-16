UNESCO Says 71 Journalists Arrested in Myanmar Since February - UN Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) At least 71 journalists have been arrested by Myanmar authorities since the military coup in February, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"From Myanmar, our colleagues at the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) say that 71 journalists have been arrested, with more than half of them still detained since the beginning of February," Dujarric said.

He said that some 24 people had been charged for allegedly spreading fake news.

"Our team on the ground remains deeply concerned about the plight of journalists, as well as that of the thousands of people who have been arbitrarily arrested, with many subjected to enforced disappearances," the spokesman added.

The Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1, and at least 707 people have been killed since then, according to the United Nations.