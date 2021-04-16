UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNESCO Says 71 Journalists Arrested In Myanmar Since February - UN Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

UNESCO Says 71 Journalists Arrested in Myanmar Since February - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) At least 71 journalists have been arrested by Myanmar authorities since the military coup in February, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"From Myanmar, our colleagues at the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) say that 71 journalists have been arrested, with more than half of them still detained since the beginning of February," Dujarric said.

He said that some 24 people had been charged for allegedly spreading fake news.

"Our team on the ground remains deeply concerned about the plight of journalists, as well as that of the thousands of people who have been arbitrarily arrested, with many subjected to enforced disappearances," the spokesman added.

The Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1, and at least 707 people have been killed since then, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Myanmar February From Government

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

1 hour ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

1 hour ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

1 hour ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

2 hours ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

2 hours ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.