UNESCO Says Its Experts to Assess Damage to Affected Heritage Sites in Syria, Turkey

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) UNESCO will invite its experts to assess the damage caused to the historical fortress of Gaziantep in Turkey and the citadel of Aleppo in Syria as a result of the earthquake, the organization's spokesman, Thomas Mallard, told RIA Novosti.

The historic Gaziantep Castle in Turkey and the Aleppo citadel in Syria, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, were hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday morning.

"UNESCO will engage its experts, together with its partners, such as ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) to compile an accurate damage assessment in order to quickly protect and stabilize these sites," Mallard said.

UNESCO is particularly concerned about the state of the Syrian city of Aleppo after the earthquake, as the citadel there has significant damage.

"The organization has carried out with its partners an initial assessment of heritage damage. In Syria, UNESCO is particularly concerned about the condition of the ancient city of Aleppo, which is on the List of World Heritage and is under threat. Significant damage is observed in the citadel," Mallard added.

He noted that the western tower in the old part of the city had collapsed and there were several buildings whose structures had been damaged and weakened.