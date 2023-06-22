UNESCO Says Will Discuss Conditions for Return of US on June 29-30

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The fifth extraordinary session of the UNESCO General Conference will consider the terms of the return of the United States to the organization from June 29-30, UNESCO said on Thursday.

The conference was convened by UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay at the request of a third of 193 member states, a statement added.

Countries will have to indicate their position regarding Washington's intention to return to the organization on the basis of specific financial proposals, the statement read.

Earlier in June, Azoulay said that the US had formally notified her of its intention to renew its membership of the organization. The US exited UNESCO in 2019 after the organization voted to accept Palestine as a member state. If Washington decides to return to the United Nations cultural agency, it will face a debt of more than $600 million in membership contributions for the past four years.