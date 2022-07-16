UNESCO Sends Mission to Ukraine to Assess Conflict Impact on Cultural Heritage - Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) dispatched a special mission to Ukraine earlier in July to assess the impact of the ongoing conflict on cultural heritage, UNESCO World Heritage Center Director Lazare Eloundou Assomo said on Friday.

"In this context, UNESCO recently, on 7 to 10 July, 2022, dispatched a mission to Ukraine in Kiev," Assomo said during a UN Security Council meeting. "The purpose of this visit was to consolidate the preliminary assessment of the impact and to prepare for large-scale on the ground verification.

Assomo said that 53% of the recorded damaged cultural sites are located in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.

The UN Security Council meeting was organized in a more informal format than the usual debates. The discussion on Ukraine was initiated by Albania, a non-permanent member that is a member of NATO and supports the Western position on Ukraine.