UNESCO Should Not Deal With Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The issues of sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be on UNESCO's agenda, as they do not correspond to the heritage-focused agency's usual tasks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"It is in the best interests of all of the member states to make UNESCO less political, as it lowers its efficiency. Let us remove the issues of the territorial integrity and sovereignty from the organization's agenda as they do not match its profile and let's get rid of the very chance for states to try to make even on this global forum," Lavrov said.