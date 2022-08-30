UrduPoint.com

UNESCO Supports Ukraine's Request To Include Odesa's Center On World Heritage List

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 11:43 PM

UNESCO Supports Ukraine's Request to Include Odesa's Center on World Heritage List

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Tuesday that it supports Ukraine's request to include the old center of the city of Odesa on the World Heritage List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Tuesday that it supports Ukraine's request to include the old center of the city of Odesa on the World Heritage List.

"At the request of Ukraine, UNESCO has already mobilized international experts to provide technical support to the country so that this nomination can be examined urgently by Member States sitting on the World Heritage Committee, with a view of inscribing it on the World Heritage List and on the List of World Heritage in Danger," the statement read.

The decision was announced following the meeting in Paris between UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who submitted the nomination of the Historic Center of Odesa for the list.

The World Heritage Committee will also look into adding the sites in Kiev and Lviv to the List of World Heritage in Danger.

UNESCO will additionally provide $1.5 million in funding for the reconstruction and repair of museums in Odesa, creation of a cultural center in Lviv and deployment of a liaison officer in Kiev to coordinate the actions of the organization in the country.

