UrduPoint.com

UNESCO To Help Brazil Restore Heritage Sites Damaged By Protesters - Branch Director

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 07:43 PM

UNESCO to Help Brazil Restore Heritage Sites Damaged by Protesters - Branch Director

UNESCO will assist Brazilian authorities in restoring property, works of art, and buildings damaged during recent protests, the organization's Brasilia Office Director Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) UNESCO will assist Brazilian authorities in restoring property, works of art, and buildings damaged during recent protests, the organization's Brasilia Office Director Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto said on Thursday.

"We have agreed with Brazilian Minister (of Culture) Margareth Menezes that UNESCO will support all the work to restore the damaged heritage," Noleto told Brazilian news portal G1.

The organization is waiting for the damage assessment procedure to be completed to determine the amount of assistance needed, the report said.

Brazil's capital, Brasilia, has been on the cultural heritage sites list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1987, Noleto noted.

On Wednesday, she visited the presidential palace to see for herself all the consequences of the civil unrest, G1 said.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lost the presidential election back in October and left for the United States on December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro's supporters, rallying against the election results since their announcement, stepped up the protest last week and stormed the National Congress and Supreme Court buildings as well as the presidential palace on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings by the evening of the same day and arrested over 400 protesters.

Related Topics

Election Protest Supreme Court Police United Nations Brasilia Same United States October December Congress Sunday All

Recent Stories

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

18 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilate ..

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

48 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Produc ..

Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Production by 40% in 2022

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan inaugurate ..

4 minutes ago
 London Sending Fewer Than 30 Tanks to Kiev Will No ..

London Sending Fewer Than 30 Tanks to Kiev Will Not Affect Course of Battle - UK ..

4 minutes ago
 Investigations of street crimes to be conducted by ..

Investigations of street crimes to be conducted by CTD, CIA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.