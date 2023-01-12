UNESCO to Help Brazil Restore Heritage Sites Damaged by Protesters - Branch Director

UNESCO will assist Brazilian authorities in restoring property, works of art, and buildings damaged during recent protests, the organization's Brasilia Office Director Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) UNESCO will assist Brazilian authorities in restoring property, works of art, and buildings damaged during recent protests, the organization's Brasilia Office Director Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto said on Thursday.

"We have agreed with Brazilian Minister (of Culture) Margareth Menezes that UNESCO will support all the work to restore the damaged heritage," Noleto told Brazilian news portal G1.

The organization is waiting for the damage assessment procedure to be completed to determine the amount of assistance needed, the report said.

Brazil's capital, Brasilia, has been on the cultural heritage sites list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1987, Noleto noted.

On Wednesday, she visited the presidential palace to see for herself all the consequences of the civil unrest, G1 said.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lost the presidential election back in October and left for the United States on December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro's supporters, rallying against the election results since their announcement, stepped up the protest last week and stormed the National Congress and Supreme Court buildings as well as the presidential palace on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings by the evening of the same day and arrested over 400 protesters.