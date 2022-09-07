UNESCO to Open Cultural Center in Lviv in Several Months - Ukrainian Ministry

Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Wednesday that a cultural center of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will be opened in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a few months, with the organization allocating $1.5 million for this purpose

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Wednesday that a cultural center of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will be opened in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a few months, with the organization allocating $1.5 million for this purpose.

According to the minister, it should be a place for artists to meet and conduct training programs, as well as various cultural and artistic events. The opening of the new cultural center should take place in a few months, he added.

On August 30, during a meeting at the organization's headquarters, Tkachenko and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay agreed on actions to accelerate UNESCO funding for the specific needs of Ukraine's cultural sphere in 2022.