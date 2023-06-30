Open Menu

UNESCO Votes In Favor Of US's Return After 5-Year Absence

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

UNESCO Votes in Favor of US's Return After 5-Year Absence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Friday voted in favor of the United States' return to the organization.

During an extraordinary session of the UNESCO General Conference, the resolution was supported with 132 member states voting in favor, while 15 abstained and 10 voted against.

Earlier in June, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said that the US had formally notified her of its intention to renew its membership of the organization starting from July. The US exited UNESCO on December 31, 2018 after the organization voted to accept Palestine as a member state.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in January that the US intended to rejoin, adding that some countries had accused Washington of not treating such organizations seriously. Therefore, after the restoration of its membership, the US intends to pay its contributions on time, he said. Media reported on Friday that the plan of the US's return to UNESCO was a result of lengthy negotiations between the US Department of State and the organization's representatives and includes, among other things, a debt repayment schedule.

The US currently faces a debt of over $600 million in membership contributions for the past four years.

