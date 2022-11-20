UNESCO World Heritage Committee Session Unlikely to Take Place in 2022 - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) A session of the World Heritage Committee, initially scheduled for June in the Russian city of Kazan, is unlikely to take place until the end of 2022, Grigory Ordzhonikidze, Secretary-General of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, told Sputnik.

In April, UNESCO postponed the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee, without setting a new date or location.

The diplomat said that the Bureau of the World Heritage Committee effectively blocked the 45th session, driven by "orchestrated hysteria" of Europe against Russia, this year's chair of the committee. Even though Moscow was willing to compromise, rescheduling the event on other dates was not discussed, Ordzhonikidze said.

The West and its allies "decided to politicize UNESCO and its World Heritage Committee," the official said, adding that the governing body is responsible for implementing the provisions of the 1972 convention concerning the protection of the world cultural and natural heritage and the composition of the list of World Heritage Sites.

"Given that such high-level meetings cannot be hastily arranged, we may infer that a full-fledged session will not take place until the end of this year," Ordzhonikidze said.

The diplomat bemoaned this outcome, saying that it illustrates how the attempts of Western nations to isolate Russia backfire on them and the global community.

Russia continues to fulfill its obligations as a member of the World Heritage Committee in good faith and remains committed to its principles and ideals, the official said.