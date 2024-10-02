Open Menu

Unexplained Minor Blast At Japanese Regional Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Unexplained minor blast at Japanese regional airport

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A regional airport in Japan that used to be a "kamikaze" base during World War II cancelled all flights on Wednesday after a minor unexplained explosion.

There were no reports of injuries from the incident at Miyazaki airport on the southern island of Kyushu early Wednesday.

The blast appeared to have happened at least 100 metres (yards) away from the terminal building, footage on Japanese media showed.

A local fire department "received a call from the airport at 7:59 am (2259 GMT Tuesday) that there was an incident involving smoke", its spokesman told AFP.

He quoted airport staff as saying something "might have exploded although it's not confirmed".

An airport official, meanwhile, gave no further details, telling AFP only that part of a taxiway had caved in and that flights were cancelled until the evening.

The official, Takehiro Maeda, said police and the fire department were investigating.

Japan Airlines said the incident prompted the cancellation of 13 flights that should have carried 790 passengers.

Miyazaki airport originated in 1943 as an imperial Japanese navy base, sending dozens of "kamikaze" aircraft on suicide missions.

Other unexploded ordinance thought to have been dropped by the United States during the war was found at a nearby construction site in 2009 and 2011, the Mainichi Shimbun daily reported.

Related Topics

Fire Police Suicide Miyazaki Japan United States SITE World War Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

8 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

8 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

16 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

17 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

17 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

18 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

18 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

20 hours ago

More Stories From World