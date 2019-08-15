UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unexploded WWII Bomb Found In Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:13 PM

An unexploded World War II bomb was found in the grounds of the Kremlin in Moscow during construction works on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported

"As you know, between 1941 and 1942 the Kremlin was bombed," Sergei Khlebnikov, the commandant of the Kremlin, told the Ria Novosti agency.

"During construction work, an aviation bomb was found," he said.

The bomb was taken out of the Kremlin complex and will be liquidated, he said.

"All measures ensuring the Kremlin's security have been completed," he added.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman also assured the media that the bomb didn't disrupt the Russian leader's schedule.

The Kremlin is one of the oldest medieval fortresses in Europe, having served as the seat of tsars, Soviet leaders and now Russian presidents, and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Nazi Germany's 1941 invasion of the then Soviet Union led to brutal fighting and sieges of Russian cities.

The Kremlin was a Primary target for Nazi bombers during the Battle for Moscow when Hitler launched air raids on the city.

The roof of one of its palaces was badly damaged during the raids.

