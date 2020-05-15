Unexploded WWII-Time Shell Found at Construction Site in Moscow - Emergency Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A 122-mm artillery shell dating back to World War II has been found at a construction site in northwestern Moscow, a spokesman for the local emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The wartime artillery shell was found near the building 3 on Bolshaya Naberezhnaya street during the construction works in the area," the spokesman said.

The area was cordoned off and a bomb squad was called to the site.