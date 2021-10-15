UrduPoint.com

Unextinguished Incense Believed To Be Behind Deadly Fire In Taiwan's Kaohsiung - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:39 AM

Unextinguished Incense Believed to Be Behind Deadly Fire in Taiwan's Kaohsiung - Reports

Police in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung suspect that unextinguished sandalwood incense could have caused the deadly fire that hit a 13-story building, killing 46 people, national media reported on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Police in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung suspect that unextinguished sandalwood incense could have caused the deadly fire that hit a 13-story building, killing 46 people, national media reported on Friday.

The blaze erupted on the ground floor of the building, which is partially commercial and partially residential, late on Wednesday, killing 46 people and injuring 41 others. About 160 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, but the fire was put out only by Thursday morning. The city authorities said that more than 100 people lived in the residential apartments.

The investigation established that the ignition point was in a ground-floor apartment located behind an antique store, the EBC News broadcaster said.

A woman living in the apartment allegedly burned sandalwood incense to repel mosquitoes, according to the news.

Police suspect that before leaving the apartment, the woman threw the remains of the incense in the trash can, where the fire then broke out, EBC News said. Several cylinders with gas and other flammable substances, which presumably led to the rapid spread of fire, were also found at the scene, the news added.

The woman was reportedly called in for questioning.

Related Topics

Fire Police Kaohsiung Women Gas Media

Recent Stories

Global counter-terrorism symposium calls for int'l ..

Global counter-terrorism symposium calls for int'l cooperation

21 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan to launch Kisaan category at Pakista ..

PM Imran Khan to launch Kisaan category at Pakistan Citizen Portal

25 seconds ago
 Russia, Thailand Consider Possibility of Supplying ..

Russia, Thailand Consider Possibility of Supplying Russian Vaccines to Bangkok - ..

7 minutes ago
 India planning one more false flag attack in IIOJK ..

India planning one more false flag attack in IIOJK: report

7 minutes ago
 Two killed in car-bike collision

Two killed in car-bike collision

13 minutes ago
 RDIF Delivers Batch of Sputnik V Vaccines to Vietn ..

RDIF Delivers Batch of Sputnik V Vaccines to Vietnam - Russian Foreign Ministry

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.