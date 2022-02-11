Unfair Competition Against Russia Observed on Iraqi Arms Market - Russian Ambassador

Unfair competition against Russia has been observed on Iraqi arms market and Moscow's partners in the country do not always have freedom in this matter, Russian Ambassador to Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Unfair competition against Russia has been observed on Iraqi arms market and Moscow's partners in the country do not always have freedom in this matter, Russian Ambassador to Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev told Sputnik.

"Arms sales are big politics. There is no fair competition with us here. Moreover, competition against us here is sometimes completely unfair.

Our Iraqi partners are not always free to make decisions in this regard," the Russian diplomat said.

At the same time, Kutrashev noted that defense industry cooperation between Moscow and Baghdad still has good prospects due to "the excellent reputation of Russian weapons."

In recent years, Russia has supplied Iraq with TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems, Mi-35 and Mi-28NE attack helicopters, Sukhoi Su-25 jet aircraft, T-90 main battle tanks, as well as Pantsir missile systems.