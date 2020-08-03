Unfavorable Views of China Hit Historic High in US - Pew Research Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The proportion of Americans having an unfavorable view of China has reached a whopping 73 percent amid the pandemic and bilateral tensions, a recent Pew Research poll showed, noting that the figure is the highest in the 15 years that the think tank has been measuring these attitudes.

The number of those feeling negative about China has gone up by 26 percentage points since 2018, including seven points since March alone. Only 22 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the Communist country.

In addition, about 78 percent attribute a great deal or fair amount of the blame for the global spread of the novel coronavirus to China. Another 20 percent, however, believe that Beijing is not too much or not at all to blame for the pandemic.

Half of Americans insist that Beijing should be held responsible for its role in the spread of COVID-19, while 38 percent say that the US should turn a blind eye to it for the sake of maintaining economic ties.

When it comes to trade issues, Americans "prefer pursuing a strong economic relationship (51%) to getting tough on China (46%)," according to the survey.

Over 70 percent, at the same time, believe that the US should promote human rights in China even if economic ties suffer. A total of 23 percent have the opposite view.

Though both Republicans and Democrats mainly feel negative about China, the former's supporters are more critical of Beijing, according to the survey. Older Americans also tend to have more unfavorable attitudes toward China than younger age groups.

The survey was conducted among US adults from June 16-July 14.