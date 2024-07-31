Unfinished Business: Indonesia's New Capital Has Long Way To Go
Published July 31, 2024
Nusantara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) It was supposed to be the jewel in the crown of the 10-year presidency of Joko Widodo, but Indonesia's capital-to-be, carved out of dense jungle in Borneo, is a vast building site just weeks before being due to open.
Bar the centrepiece presidential palace -- winged like the national emblem, the mythical Garuda bird -- Nusantara is a series of unfinished buildings and bumpy access tracks, shrouded by clouds of dust kicked up by trucks and excavators.
The new capital was expected to be inaugurated on August 17, Indonesia's Independence Day, but building delays, funding woes -- and even the unwillingness of those expected to relocate there -- have cast doubt on its opening.
"Everything is still in progress," Widodo conceded during a visit to the site this week.
"This is a job of 10, 15 or 20 years.
Not just one, two or three years."
The city-in-progress will still figure large in independence celebrations, but an official decree moving the capital from Jakarta could be delayed until long after Widodo's successor, Prabowo Subianto, takes charge on October 20.
Widodo resurrected a long-shelved plan to relocate the capital soon after taking office in 2019 after experts warned Jakarta -- the megacity of 12 million people -- was sinking.
Borneo island's east coast was chosen as the new site of a capital called Nusantara -- centrally located to better serve Indonesia's more than 17,500 islands.
The plan called for the city to be built in five stages by 2045, but phase one -- a government core intended for the president, his ministers, and key civil servants -- was due to be up and running by now.
