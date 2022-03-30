UrduPoint.com

UNFPA Alarmed By Staggering Number Of Unintended Pregnancies Globally

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 05:33 PM

UNFPA Alarmed by Staggering Number of Unintended Pregnancies Globally

About 121 million pregnancies, or almost half the world's total, are unintended, indicating a massive global failure to protect human rights, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) found in the new State of World Population report released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) About 121 million pregnancies, or almost half the world's total, are unintended, indicating a massive global failure to protect human rights, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) found in the new State of World Population report released on Wednesday.

"This report is a wakeup call. The staggering number of unintended pregnancies represents a global failure to uphold women and girls' basic human rights," UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem said.

The report warned that this human rights crisis has profound implications for society, women and girls, and global health. More than 60% of unplanned pregnancies end in abortion, and an estimated 45% of all abortions are unsafe, causing 5% to 13% of all maternal deaths, with a resultant serious impact on the world's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is expected that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other crises around the world will lead to an increase in the number of unplanned pregnancies due to distorted access to contraception and rising sexual violence, the agency said.

The report urges politicians, community leaders and all individuals to empower women and girls to "make affirmative decisions" about sex, contraception and motherhood, and to promote a society that recognizes the full value of women and girls, entitling them to a choice whether or not to give birth.

The State of World Population report is the UNFPA's annual flagship publication. Published annually since 1978, it sheds light on emerging issues in the field of sexual and reproductive health and rights, highlighting them and exploring the challenges and opportunities they pose for international development.

Related Topics

World United Nations Lead Women All Million

Recent Stories

Four held for kite-flying in sialkot

Four held for kite-flying in sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs750 to Rs131,000

Gold prices up by Rs750 to Rs131,000

2 minutes ago
 Industrialists extend support to EPA compliance

Industrialists extend support to EPA compliance

2 minutes ago
 Gulf States Seek Defense Deal With US After Houthi ..

Gulf States Seek Defense Deal With US After Houthi Attacks - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu s ..

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu spread

23 minutes ago
 Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.