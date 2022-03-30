UNFPA Alarmed by Staggering Number of Unintended Pregnancies Globally

About 121 million pregnancies, or almost half the world's total, are unintended, indicating a massive global failure to protect human rights, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) found in the new State of World Population report released on Wednesday

"This report is a wakeup call. The staggering number of unintended pregnancies represents a global failure to uphold women and girls' basic human rights," UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem said.

The report warned that this human rights crisis has profound implications for society, women and girls, and global health. More than 60% of unplanned pregnancies end in abortion, and an estimated 45% of all abortions are unsafe, causing 5% to 13% of all maternal deaths, with a resultant serious impact on the world's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is expected that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other crises around the world will lead to an increase in the number of unplanned pregnancies due to distorted access to contraception and rising sexual violence, the agency said.

The report urges politicians, community leaders and all individuals to empower women and girls to "make affirmative decisions" about sex, contraception and motherhood, and to promote a society that recognizes the full value of women and girls, entitling them to a choice whether or not to give birth.

The State of World Population report is the UNFPA's annual flagship publication. Published annually since 1978, it sheds light on emerging issues in the field of sexual and reproductive health and rights, highlighting them and exploring the challenges and opportunities they pose for international development.